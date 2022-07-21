We are ready: Contesting parties decry ECP’s decision to defer LG polls

Major political parties participating in the upcoming second round of local government polls in Sindh decried the decision of the apex electoral body in the country to delay the elections for a month.

Their dismay came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that it was delaying both, local government and NA-245 by-elections by a month on account of heavy rains predicted in the province and the resurgence of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

‘We were ready’

The incumbent government in the province, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), on Wednesday, reacted strongly to the ECP’s decision.

Senator Saeed Ghani said that their workers and ticket holders were equally enthusiastic about the upcoming local body elections.

“The Election Commission’s decision is incomprehensible,” he said.

He went on to warn that calling off the polls at such short notice will likely add to the burden of candidates apart from completely deflating them.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon echoed Ghani’s sentiments, adding that they cannot wait to defeat their opponents.

“We have already won hundreds of seats unopposed,” he said.

PTI accuses PPP, MQM of conspiracy

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused rivals PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) of conspiring to postpone the elections.

In a hastily summoned news conference early on Thursday, PTI Central Secretary General Khurram Sher Zaman said that they had received worrying news today of the elections being postponed instead of being taken into confidence by the top poll body before making a public announcement.

Terming the ECP action partisan, he condemned the decision to postpone polls and called it a form of systemic rigging.

The election commission has previously failed to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

He added that it is a historic day when those who claimed ownership of the city decided to run away from polls, adding that both, the MQM-P and PPP were afraid of the popularity PTI has gained.

Taking aim at MQM-P, a bonafide Karachi party, Zaman accused the party of playing an equal role in treating the metropolis like a stepson.

“MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and blackmailed him into stopping the elections,” Zaman claimed.

The PTI demanded that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should immediately take suo moto notice of the second phase of local government elections being postponed in Sindh.

PTI leader Alamgir Khan said that their party will take the ECP to the courts over its decision.

JI vows not to let ECP get away with decision

Speaking with SAMAA TV, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Chapter Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman strongly condemned the ECP’s decision to postpone the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

“We will not allow them to flee from elections,” Rehman said, adding that elections should be held at the previously prescribed time.

He said that the decision was a conspiracy against the electoral process and democracy which was made in connivance between the ECP, MQM-P, Sindh government and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).