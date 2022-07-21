Provincial election commissioner cited heavy rains, Covid as reasons to delay Sindh polls

After the top poll body confirmed that local bodies polls and NA-245 by-elections will be held next month, a letter written by the provincial election commissioner to the Election Commission Secretary surfaced late on Wednesday which cited heavy rains forecasts and the rising positivity of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) as the reasons to postpone the elections.

The letter likely became the underlying reason for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the polls in Sindh.

The letter, written by the Provincial Election Commissioner for Sindh Aijaz Anwer Chohan to the ECP on July 18, responded to a letter from ECP’s Deputy Director Local Government Election-Sindh.

“The prevailing weather conditions and continuous heavy rainfall in Sindh province particularly in districts Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad and in Karachi city has created havoc and inundated the roads and communication system badly,” Chohan wrote, adding, “The recent torrential rainfall has also claimed several lives besides destroying electrical supply to major part of Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta Divisions.”

He added that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast further thunderstorms and torrential rains in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions during the days when elections are to be held.

“In such a scenario conduct of local government elections in the second phase and by-elections in NA-245, Karachi East-IV will be incredibly difficult,” he argued.

The provincial election commissioner went on to detail 10 reasons for postponing elections. They included:

Urban flooding and heavy rainfall in Karachi and Hyderabad may submerge roads, and routes of communication can be inundated. Moreover, during recent rains, most schools/polling stations have reportedly been submerged under rainwater in several districts in recent heavy rains.

Since polling stations are established in government buildings, particularly in government schools they are likely likely to be submerged in the event of torrential rains and may not be able to be used as polling stations.

Electrical supply can be disturbed for several days due to heavy rains which may impact various official assignments relating to the elections.

Polling staff, particularly female polling staff will find an excuse due to heavy rains and chances of a severe shortage of staff.

Transportation issues due to heavy rainfalls may hamper dispatch and retrieval of election material and polling staff.

Preservation of polling material can be a serious issue due to expected thunderstorms and rainfalls.

Voter turnout can badly be affected and may remain unexpectedly low due to rainfall.

Due to the non-availability of electricity the connectivity issue/internet issue will create problems in the disposal of important official assignments and communication of results.

That there are several improvised polling stations established due to the non-availability of buildings. In case of heavy rains, such polling stations cannot be established.

The surge in COVID-19 cases has also been witnessed as cited by Senator Nasreen Jalil and Dr Shahab Imam in the letter referred above. The pandemic may spread quickly in case of large gatherings of voters on poll day.

The provincial election commissioner noted that in a meeting on July 15, with the Sindh chief secretary, the deputy commissioners for Sujawal, Badin and Thatta had informed that polling stations in the coastal belt are not in a good condition.

Further, they warned that in the event of heavy rainfall, the situation at some polling stations may become deplorable.

Dadu deputy commissioners said that communication to nine to 10 Union Councils (UCs) had been cut off following the heavy flow of water in streams originating in Balochistan.

Similarly, the deputy commissioner, and district returning officer for Jamshoro said that the polling stations established in mountainous areas of the district have become inaccessible due to heavy and continuous rains which have further damaged dilapidated communication routes.

The provincial election commissioner argued that a few districts returning officers for local government elections (LG Elections) have also expressed apprehensions about rains in coastal and mountainous areas of their respective districts whether the rains take place before the polls or after.

“In case the rain continues falling, as has been forecast by the Meteorological Department, Karachi, it will create grave issues for the poll on July 24, 2022,” the letter warned.

Moreover, it said that if there is a thunderstorm or strong rainfall on July 23 or 24, there was a chance that 30% to 40% of areas in several districts would be severely affected and conducting elections would not be feasible.