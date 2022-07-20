LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad delayed till end of August

The second phase of the local government elections in 16 districts of Sindh and the NA-245 by-election in Karachi have been delayed till August end.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) spokesperson said the by-election will now be held on August 21 whereas the LG polls will now be held on August 28.

In a news release late on Wednesday, the ECP said that a high-level meeting was held in the commission, chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, to review arrangements for the upcoming local government and by-polls in Sindh.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed applications filed by various candidates and members of the public regarding the upcoming polls.

Damage caused by recent rains in Sindh, forecast for election days and preparations for Muharram ahead of by-elections in NA-245 was also discussed. A request to hold these elections after the month of Muharram was also discussed.

The committee reviewed forecast reports from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which suggested that areas where elections are being held, will see moderate to heavy showers during the election days which could result in urban flooding.

ECP Member Sindh said that the recent spell of rains had damaged many government buildings such as schools, where water had collected after rains. Moreover, the rains made communication in many areas - physical and digital - difficult to complete. Apart from discouraging people to vote, he suggested that rains could disrupt electoral preparations and administrative proceedings.

Further, he warned that heavy rains posed a threat to the sanctity of the elections with potential to damage ballots and prevent operation of results communication systems.

The ECP Member Sindh recommended postponing elections until after Muharram.

Based on this input, the ECP decided to hold elections for the second phase of local government on August 28, instead of July 24.

Moreover, by-elections in NA-245 have been deferred from July 27 until August 21.

Meanwhile, a letter written by Sindh Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwer Chohan to the ECP dated July 18 calling for postponement of elections surfaced on Wednesday. The letter cited possible adverse weather conditions on election days that could hamper electoral activity.

“The prevailing weather conditions and continuous heavy rain fall in the province of Sindh particularly its districts Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad and in Karachi city has created havoc and inundated the roads and communication system badly. The recent torrential rain fall has also claimed several lives besides destroying electrical supply to major part of Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta Divisions,” said the letter.

“It is further submitted that office of PMD, has also forecast thunderstorm and more torrential rains in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions in coming days most probably on 23, 24 and 25 July 2022,” it added. “In such a scenario, conduct of Local Government Elections in Phase 2 and by-elections in NA-245, Karachi East-IV will be incredibly difficult.”

Earlier today, the ECP had made apprehensions that heavy rainfall on July 24 – the scheduled day for the election – could impact the voting.

The polling for the first phase in 14 districts of Sindh was held in the last week of June, in which PPP won with a majority.