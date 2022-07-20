PIA passes on relief in fuel prices as it slashes airfares for international flights

After domestic flights, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has slashed fares by 15% on its flights on international routes following the cut in fuel prices.

This was announced by Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday.

He said that the PIA has reduced airfares on international routes after domestic routes.

He added that the government was implementing a policy of facilitating the people.

Earlier, the national flag carrier had announced a 10% reduction on fares of domestic flights.

According to PIA spokesperson, the airfares of Canada-bound flights of the national airline will be reduced by 8% while those bound for the United Arab Emirates will see a cut of 15%.

Similarly, PIA has slashed fares by 10% of its flights to Saudi Arabia.

The reduction in airfares will be applicable immediately, the spokesperson said.