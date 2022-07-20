Watchdog: Imran Khan encamps in Lahore amid horse-trading blames

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reached Lahore to encamp there ahead of the election for Punjab chief minister scheduled on July 22 to watchdog activities of his lawmakers amid reports of horse-trading.

The former premier lambasted PPP co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari. He demanded Zardari should be jailed after labeling him as the architect of the horse-trading.

The PTI chief moves to the provincial capital to keep an eye on the developments ahead of the runoff election.

He will also chair a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee and meet with party candidates who emerged victorious during Punjab by-elections.

Imran Khan will also hold a meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi – who has been nominated by PTI for the chief minister slot.

The PTI chairman also posted a series of tweets against the alleged horse-trading in Punjab ahead of the CM election of which he laid blame on ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

Several PTI leaders have made similar claims as the election approaches near.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs.”

He termed Zardari as the ‘architect’ behind the whole activity and accused him of using his ill-gotten wealth for unscrupulous practice, demanding that the former president should be jailed.

The ex-premier also raised questions on the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Presidential Reference for interpretation of Article 63(A).

He wrote, “This is not only an attack on our democracy but also on moral fabric of our society. Had SC taken action & debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as deterrent.”