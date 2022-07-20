Despite losing some seats, PTI entrenches itself in Punjab vote banks

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which won 15 of 20 seats in the July 17 by-elections in Punjab has seen its vote bank drop in five constituencies since 2018, though overall, the number of votes it bagged this month compared to four years ago has increased.

An analysis of the data obtained by SAMAA TV Investigation Unit reveals that both PTI and the PML-N have seen their vote bank increase in the by-elections. However, the pace at which PTI gained votes outstripped that of rival PML-N in 12 constituencies, with its vote bank fattening up by up to 153%.

While PTI secured fewer votes in Khushab’s PP-83, and Lahore’s PP-158, PP-167, and PP-170, the PML-N also took a dip in some of the constituencies.

The PTI had originally won only 10 of these 20 seats in the 2018 general elections and the remaining ten MPAs had joined the party after winning the election as independent candidates. Its votes have increased from a cumulative of 682,347 votes to 1,025,205 votes since 2018.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), which did not win any of these 20 constituencies in the 2018 general election, has secured four seats now and seen its vote bank increase from a cumulative of 544,000 votes to 863,606 votes.

Between 2018 and 2022, the number of votes won by the PTI increased by 342,858 votes and those by PML-N by 319,606 votes.

Votes by constituency — 2018 and now

In 2018, PTI’s Abdul Aleem Khan won from PP-158 after securing 52,299 votes. The PTI has retained the seats in the by-election with its Usman Akram returning as the successful candidate. However, he could secure only 37,463 votes — a reduction of 14,836 votes.

Similarly, in Lahore’s PP-167 and PP-170 and Ladhran’s PP-222, the PTI, which won 40704, 25180, and 43169 votes respectively in 2018, could secure 40511, 24688, and 38338 votes in the byelections registering a loss of 193, 492, and 4831 votes.

In Bahawalnagar’s constituency of PP-237, the PTI was the runner-up in both the 2018 general election and the 2022 bypolls but its vote bank dropped by 4,831 votes from 47,630 to 31148 votes.

In the 20 constituencies that went to polls on July 17, the PTI had secured a total of 682,347 votes and ten seats in the 2018 general election. It has now won 1,025,205 votes and 15 seats.

The PML-N has also seen its vote bank drop in several constituencies. In PP-83 Khushab, the party had secured 47,684 in 2018 as the runner-up. This time, its candidate again stood second but with 4097 fewer votes.

In PP-158, the PML-N votes fell by 13,322 from 45,228 in 2018 to 31,906 in 2022.

In PP-167, the PML-N was the runner-up with 38463 votes in 2018. It stood second again in the bypolls with 26473 votes, losing around 12,000 votes.

A similar situation was witnessed in PP-170 where the PML-N vote bank registered a decline of 3211 votes.

PTI significantly improved its position in PP-83 Khushab where it was at the 5th position in the 2018 general elections but claimed victory in the bypolls after securing 42232 more votes than what it won in 2018.

In Bhakkar’s PP-90, the PTI stood at the 3rd position in 2018 with 12994 votes, but it bagged 77,865 votes in the bypolls to emerge as the winner after its vote bank increased by a whopping 64,871 votes.

In Faisalabad’s PP-97 constituency, the PTI was the runner-up in the 2018 election with 37,932 votes. However, the party emerged as the winner in the bypolls with its candidate securing 67,022 votes and the vote bank increasing by over 29,000 votes.

A similar episode was seen in Jhang’s PP-125 where the PTI was the runner-up in 2018 with 38,461 votes but won the byelection after securing 82,297 votes with a massive increase of 43,831 votes.

The Tehreek-e-Insaaf, which won 32,862 votes in the 2018 elections from Sheikhupura constituency PP-140, won again by getting 50,166 votes in the by-election and increased its vote bank by 17,304 votes.

In PP-217 Multan, the PTI was the runner-up in the 2018 elections with 31716 votes and it emerged victorious by getting 47349 votes in the by-election with an increase of 15,633 votes.

In PP-224 Lodhran, the PTI candidate won by getting 60482 votes in the 2018 elections. The party’s votes increased by 9399 to 69881 in the byelection.

From PP-272 Muzaffargarh, the PTI not only retained its seat but also increased its vote bank by over 18,000 votes from 27,752 votes in 2018 to 46,069 in 2022.

In another Muzaffargarh constituency of PP-273, the PTI had won with 36,009 votes in 2018. Despite its defeat in the by-election, it got 51,232 votes and an increase of 15,223 votes was seen in its vote bank.

In PP-282 Leh, the PTI retained its seat and increased its vote bank by 30,126 votes to 57,118 from 26,992 in 2018.

In PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan, the PTI, which was the runner-up in 2018 with 30,132 votes, emerged winner in the 2022 by-election by getting 58,166 votes and registered an increase of 28,034 votes.

PTI growth outpaces PML-N’s rising support

In PP-70 Rawalpindi, the PML-N saw its vote bank grow by 38.5% while the PTI registered a 41.5% increase.

In PP-83 Khushab, PML-N saw 9.3% decrease and PTI 83.3% decrease.

In PP-90 Bhakkar, PML-N witnessed 32.5% increase in its votes while the PTI posted a 83.4% increase.

In PP-97 Faisalabad, PTI votes increased 43.4% and PML-N’s 35%.

In PP-125 Jhang, PTI saw 53.3% increase and PML-N 7.4% decrease. PML-N supported independent candidate Faisal Jibwana in 2018 polls.

In PP-127 Jhang, PTI showed a 62.9% increase compared to PML-N’s 42.3% increase in the vote bank. PML-N supported independent candidate Muhammad Aslam in 2018 polls. In PP-140 Sheikhupra, the PTI saw a 34.5% increase and PML-N 19% increase.

In PP-158 Lahore, PTI encountered a 39.6% decrease in its vote bank while PML-N’s vote bank decreased 41.8%. In PP-167 Lahore, PML-N votes decreased 45.3% and PTI’s votes decreased 0.5%.

In PP-168 Lahore, PML-N vote bank decreasd 30.4% while the PTI vote bank increased 5.2%.

In PP-170 Lahore, PTI saw its vote bank drop by 2% and the PML-N vote decreased 18.3%.

PP-202 Sahiwal, the PTI votes increased 8.2% and PML-N’s 25.4%.

In PP-217 Multan, PTI saw 33% increase and PML-N 46.6%.

In PP-224 Lodhran, the PTI votes increased 13.5% while the PML-N vote bank grew 14.2%.

In PP-228 Lodhran, the PTI vote decreased 12.6% and the PML-N votes dropped by 8.7%.

In PP-237 Bahawalnagar, the PTI votes decreased 34.6% while the PML-N saw its vote bank grow by 18.6%. PML-N had supported Independent Fida Hussain in 2018 polls.

In PP-272 Muzaffargarh, the PTI vote bank increased a whopping 153.2% while the PML-N could secure only 35.4% more votes. This is despite the fact that the PML-N had supported independent candidate Basit Sultan in PP-272 in 2018.

In PP-273 Muzaffargarh, PTI votes increased 29.7% while the PML-N vote bank grew 75.2%.

In PP-288 DG Khan, PTI votes grew 48.2% and PML-N’s 22.3% though the PML-N had supported Independent candidate Mohsin Atta in 2018 polls.

In PP-282 Layyah, PTI vote bank increased 52.7% and PML-N saw its vote grew 34%.

Turnout falls in by-elections

The turnout in PP-127, PP-170, PP-168, and PP-237 remained 11% less in 2022 polls as compared to the 2018 general election.

In some other constituencies, the turnout dropped even more. PP-167’s turnout remained 13.1% less in 2022 polls as compared to 2018 general polls.

PP-158’s turnout was 15% lower in 2022 polls and PP-140’s turnout was 14% less in 2022 byelection as compared to 2018 general polls.

PP-125’s turnout remained 5.9% lower as compared to the turnout in the 2018 general election.

PP-97’s turnout remained 6% lower, PP-90’s 1.12% lower, and PP-83’s turnout remained 9.15% lower in 2022 polls as compared to the 2018 general election.

PP-7’s turnout dropped 5.1%, PP-282’s 5.8%, and PP-288’s turnout dropped 2% in 2022 polls as compared to 2018 general elections.

PP-273’s turnout remained 8% lower in 2022 polls while PP-272’s turnout remained 6% lower.

PP-228’s turnout remained 2% less in 2022 polls as compared to 2018 general polls.

PP-224’s turnout dropped 6%, PP-217’s 9%, and PP-202’s turnout dropped 2.9% in 2022 polls as compared to 2018 general polls.