Pakistan to play less matches than West Indies, Bangladesh in 2023-27 FTP cycle: report

Pakistan will play fewer matches as compared to West Indies and Bangladesh during the 2023-27 Future Tour Programme cycle.

According to Daily Express, Pakistan will play at least 133 matches, including 29 Tests, 49 ODIs and 55 T20Is. However, these matches don’t include ICC and ACC events.

Meanwhile, West Indies and Bangladesh will play 146 and 144 matches respectively.

Pakistan will participate in a total of 27 bilateral series, which includes 12 at home and 15 away.

As expected, due to strained political relations, no series has been planned between India and Pakistan for the next five years.

The ICC Annual Conference will take place on July 25 and 26 in Birmingham, England, to finalise the FTP while also addressing other core issues of the game.

“Finalising the Future Tours Programme (FTP) is very important for us. This will give us certainty about which teams will be visiting us and which countries we will be touring. 80 per cent of the FTP has already been agreed upon and the remaining 20 per cent will be completed in the upcoming meeting,” PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said in a press release on Saturday.

The report added that there is still room for adjustment in the overall number of matches and dates.

Pakistan’s matches in FTP 2023-2027

June-July 2023: Two Tests, five ODIs and one T20I against Sri Lanka (Away)

Aug 2023: Three T20Is against Afghanistan (Away)

Oct-Nov 2023: ICC World Cup in India

Dec 2023-Jan 2024: Three Tests against Australia (Away)

Feb-Mar 2024: Three Tests and three T20Is (Home)

May 2024: Three T20Is respectively against the Netherlands, Ireland and England (Away)

June 2024: ICC T20 World Cup in USA/West Indies

Aug 2024: Two Tests against Bangladesh (Home)

Oct 2024: Three Tests against England (Home)

Nov 2024: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia (Away)

Nov-Dec 2024: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe (Away)

Dec 2024-Jan 2025: Two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa (Away)

Jan 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand (Away)

Feb 2025: Triangular series (Home)

Feb-Mar 2025: ICC Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan.

May 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh (Home)

Aug 2025: Three T20Is against Afghanistan (Away)

Sept-Oct 2025: Three T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland (Home)

Oct 2025: Two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa (Home)

Nov 2025: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka (Home)

Jan-Feb 2026: Three T20Is against Australia (Home)

Feb-Mar 2026: ICC T20 World Cup in India/Sri Lanka

Mar 2026: Three ODIs against Australia (Home)

Mar-Apr 2026: Two Tests, three ODIs and Three T20Is against Bangladesh (Away)

Apr-May 2026: Three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe (Away)

July 2026: Three Tests and three ODIs against West Indies (Away)

Aug-Sept 2026: Three Tests against England (Away)

Oct 2026: Three T20Is against Sri Lanka (Home)

Oct 2026: Triangular series (Home)

Nov 2026: Two Tests against Sri Lanka (Home)

Mar 2027: Two Tests against New Zealand (Home)