Yousaf set to become permanent member of coaching staff

Legendary batter Mohammad Yousaf is set to become a permanent member of the Pakistan cricket team’s coaching staff.

According to Geo News, Yousuf, who was made part of the coaching staff for the home series against Australia and the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka on head coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s request, is set to become the full-time batting coach of the side.

This means that Yousuf will be released as batting coach from the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hire Matthew Hayden as consultant for the T20 World Cup in Australia, later this year, however Yousuf will also remain with the side during that tournament.

It must be noted that the 47-year-old is among the best batters Pakistan has produced over the course of its history.

The stylish right-hander scored 7530 runs in 90 Tests at an impressive average of 52.29, with the help of 24 hundreds and 33 fifties.

He also accumulated 9720 runs in 288 ODIs for Pakistan, which included 15 hundreds and 64 fifties.

Yousaf also featured in three T20I matches.