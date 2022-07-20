Pick order and retentions revealed ahead of KPL draft on July 21

The draft for the second season of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) will take place on July 21.

The pick order and retentions have already been revealed ahead of tomorrow’s draft.

Complete pick order and retentions

Photo: KPL

Newly-added franchise Jammu Janbaz will have the first pick in the opening round of the platinum category.

Janbaz have already roped in the likes of Shahid Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Umar Akmal ahead of the draft.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarabad Tigers, who have veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as one of their star players, have announced former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq as their head coach.

Mohammad Amir and Ahmed Shehzad will feature for Rawalakot Hawks, whereas Asad Shafiq and Azam Khan will play for Overseas Warriors. Khurram Manzoor will be the icon player for Kotli Lions.

Shoaib Malik will represent Mirpur Royals, meanwhile Kamran Akmal and Sohaib Maqsood will play for Bagh Stallions.

Rawalakot Hawks defeated the Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven runs to win the inaugural edition of the Kashmir Premier League last year. Six teams participated in the first season.

The second season of KPL, which will feature seven teams, will begin in August next month.