Govt forms committee to probe boat capsizing in Indus River as death toll reaches 49

The death toll in the boat capsizing incident in the Indus River near Sadiqabad on Monday reached 49 on Wednesday while the government has formed a committee to probe into the incident.

A boat carrying more than 100 members of a family returning after attending a wedding overturned in the Indus River near Machka in Punjab on Monday.

The police officials said the victims - part of groom’s wedding procession - were returning to Machka from Kahror Pakka tehsil.

The tragedy still showed its traces today as two dead bodies were recovered from Sukkur Barrage while the body of a woman was recovered from the Machka area.

Meanwhile, the funerals of 26 deceased of the incident were offered in their native areas amid tears and mourning.

Panel to probe incident

The government has formed an investigation committee to probe into the causes of the incident.

The seven-member inquiry panel, including district police officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan, has been formed under the direction of the Bahawalpur commissioner.

It will submit its report in the next three days.

The locals however are of the view that the unfortunate boat was carrying more passengers than its capacity.

Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told SAMAA TV’s reporter Abdul Quddus that the committee will record statements of the family members and relatives of the affectees’ families along with locals.