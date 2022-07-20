Twitter Reaction: Akram, Bhogle shower praise after Pakistan secure historic win

Abdullah Shafique hit an epic 160 to anchor Pakistan’s record chase of 342 at Galle as the tourists won a thrilling opening Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The opener capped his marathon display with the winning runs in the final session on day five, jumping for joy and pumping his fist as Pakistan triumphed by four wickets for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took a match haul of nine wickets but his efforts were in vain as the visitors battled past the previous best chase in Galle of 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

The 22-year-old Shafique excelled with his second Test ton. He built crucial partnerships including a 101-run third-wicket stand with skipper Babar Azam, who made 55 after his 119 in the first innings on a tricky pitch to bat on.

The unbeaten Shafique finally combined with Mohammad Nawaz, 19 not out, to take the visitors home after a brief rain interruption halted their charge.

Shafique survived three dropped catches, on 70, 135 and 151, but deserved his luck and played the anchor’s role to perfection as he surpassed his previous Test best of 136 not out.

The second Test starts Sunday, also in Galle, after it was moved from Colombo due to the political unrest in Sri Lanka.

What a victory by Pakistan team! … such victories accelerate your progress and will transform this unit into a formidable one… one that will have the confidence to achieve the toughest of targets.. GO up, up and UP Pakistan team! #PAKvSL — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 20, 2022

Awesome @imabd28 innings … we have seen such a wonderful knock after a long time, especially in the fourth innings and the way the pitch was playing. He took his full turn and that’s under tremendous pressure… one of the best from a Pakistani I have ever seen… take a bow ! — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 20, 2022

For a young player to anchor a large 4th innings run chase is extraordinary. Abdullah Shafique looks a very good player — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 20, 2022

A huge shout out to my pack. You guys are awesome. All eyes on the next game. 👏 pic.twitter.com/bNQ3ax1e2y — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 20, 2022

Alhamdulillah… What a win. Hats off to @imabd28 truly a masterclass.. @babarazam258 led from the front as always. Outstanding comeback to test cricket for @mnawaz94 and special mention for @iNaseemShah for his contribution in the partnership with the skipper👏👏 #SRIvsPAK https://t.co/SgVcn41JVc — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 20, 2022

What a player Abdullah. What a team Pakistan. What a win. This is the belief and fighting spirit of our team. Never give up, always believe, no matter what. pic.twitter.com/fZyzCcixT2 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 20, 2022

Pakistan team is growing from strength to strength, congratulations to @babarazam258 & the boys. Thumbsup to @imabd28 for his performance, keep it up & all the best for the next Test!#SLvPAK #Cricket #Pakistan — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) July 20, 2022

A chase to remember #SLvPAK against all odds @TheRealPCB make it look soo simple .. amazing win .. Congratulations 👏👏. Well done Abdullah Shafique 💪🏾💪🏾 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) July 20, 2022

Take a bow!!!What an amazing historic win @TheRealPCB what a memorable chase by team 🇵🇰 @imabd28 you beauty..an exceptional talent #PAKvSL congratulations @babarazam258 & CO. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) July 20, 2022

Especially @imabd28 knock and kaptaan @babarazam258 👏🏼, @mnawaz94 was also too good with the ball, overall a great team effort 🇵🇰 ❤️ #PAKvsSL #PakistanZindabad — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) July 20, 2022

Well played team, it’s always great to start off a series on a winning note. Top notch batting by @imabd28 👏🏼Onwards and upwards IA 💪🏼#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/CBsAlTMNq1 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) July 20, 2022