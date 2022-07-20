Watch Live

Twitter Reaction: Akram, Bhogle shower praise after Pakistan secure historic win

Visitors won Galle Test against Sri Lanka by four wickets
Samaa Web Desk | AFP Jul 20, 2022
<p>Photo: PCB</p>

Abdullah Shafique hit an epic 160 to anchor Pakistan’s record chase of 342 at Galle as the tourists won a thrilling opening Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The opener capped his marathon display with the winning runs in the final session on day five, jumping for joy and pumping his fist as Pakistan triumphed by four wickets for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took a match haul of nine wickets but his efforts were in vain as the visitors battled past the previous best chase in Galle of 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

The 22-year-old Shafique excelled with his second Test ton. He built crucial partnerships including a 101-run third-wicket stand with skipper Babar Azam, who made 55 after his 119 in the first innings on a tricky pitch to bat on.

The unbeaten Shafique finally combined with Mohammad Nawaz, 19 not out, to take the visitors home after a brief rain interruption halted their charge.

Shafique survived three dropped catches, on 70, 135 and 151, but deserved his luck and played the anchor’s role to perfection as he surpassed his previous Test best of 136 not out.

The second Test starts Sunday, also in Galle, after it was moved from Colombo due to the political unrest in Sri Lanka.

