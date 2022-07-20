Suspects involved in gang-rape of American vlogger arrested, sent on remand

The Border Military Police (BMP) on Wednesday apprehended two suspects identified as Muzamil Shahzad and Izhan Khosa for allegedly gang-raping an American vlogger inside a hotel room in Rajanpur, Punjab.

The duo has been sent on physical remand on the order of a local court.

Reportedly, the 21-year-old US citizen had arrived in the country to meet Muzamil Shahzad, who she met online.

Police said the vlogger had taken up residence in Mansoorabad Colony of Rajanpur for a couple of days during her stay.

She had also visited Fort Munro and Kot Mithan with Muzamil during the same time.

Later on, the American woman accused Muzamil and hotel owner Izhan Khosa of gang-raping her during her stay at a private hotel near Fort Munro.

Following her request, Fort Munro BMP Police Station registered a case against the suspects and arrested them.

Plaintiff, accused appear in court

The foreigner, clad in a body veil aka burqa, was brought to the local court for a hearing on Tuesday, July 19.

She was closely protected by the BMP Commandant led by Ikram Malik during the hearing and had been brought to the court in a vehicle with tinted glasses.

Even media representatives were barred from entering the court on this occasion.

Following the hearing, the local court approved a 6-day physical remand of the main accused Muzamil Shahzad and his accomplice in the case.

The magistrate also ordered sending the plaintiff to Darul Aman after her medical examination.

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of the incident

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from the Punjab Inspector General of Police regarding the gang rape allegation.

The CM said that due course of law will be followed, and the perpetrators will be punished.

He also said that justice will prevail without any discrimination.

Tourists warned against undermining traveling advisory

All foreign nationals arriving in Pakistan are required to inform the relevant authorities in the country about their movement in advance so that they can be provided with better security, but none of the institutions knew about the vlogger’s arrival in Rajanpur, authorities say.