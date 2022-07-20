Babar Azam opens up after memorable win in Galle Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has opened up after securing a memorable victory against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

While speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Azam heaped praise on Naseem Shah, Yasir Shah and Abdullah Shafique.

Pakistan chased down a record 342-run target on the fifth and final day, with Shafique, who was declared player of the match, playing an epic unbeaten knock of 160 runs.

“I am thankful to the tailenders Yasir Shah and Naseem Shah to have helped me in the first innings,” said Azam. “When I was batting with Abdullah Shafique, we were just trying to build a partnership. He has shown his class.”

Pakistan battled past the previous best chase in Galle of 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019 to register a memorable win.

Pakistan wrapped up victory by four wickets in the second session of the day to go one-nil up in the two-Test series.

“I’m quite happy that we chased the target on the last day. Plan was simple that we have to go for the runs. The pitch was difficult but as you spent more time, it got easier,” said Shafique.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was confident about putting up a better show in the second Test.

“The bowlers bowled well in the first innings and we batted well in the second. 300 is a big score in the fourth innings but as a bowling unit we need to give more support to Prabath Jayasuriya. He did a great job and bowled in really good areas,” said Karunaratne. “We need to correct the mistakes come the second Test.”

The second Test, beginning on Sunday, will also be played at the same venue.