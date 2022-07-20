Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

Ton-up Abdullah Shafique shatters multiple records

He registered his career-best score against Sri Lanka
Samaa Web Desk Jul 20, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP

Rising opener Abdullah Shafique has shattered multiple records as Pakistan chased down a record 342-run target against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Against all odds, the Men in Green created history on Wednesday when Abdullah hit the winning runs on day five.

He remained unbeaten on 160, which is also his highest score in Test cricket.

During his marathon effort with the bat, he surpassed Pakistan legend Javed Miandad, who scored 654 runs in his first six Test matches.

Abdullah in the same number of the game has scored 720 runs at an astonishing average of 80.00.

Apart from that he also batted for the most minutes in a successful fourth innings chase, which is 517.

Pakistan

Cricket

Sri Lanka

Abdullah Shafique

Pak v SL

Abdullah Shafique records

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div