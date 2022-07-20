Ton-up Abdullah Shafique shatters multiple records
Rising opener Abdullah Shafique has shattered multiple records as Pakistan chased down a record 342-run target against Sri Lanka at Galle.
Against all odds, the Men in Green created history on Wednesday when Abdullah hit the winning runs on day five.
He remained unbeaten on 160, which is also his highest score in Test cricket.
During his marathon effort with the bat, he surpassed Pakistan legend Javed Miandad, who scored 654 runs in his first six Test matches.
Abdullah in the same number of the game has scored 720 runs at an astonishing average of 80.00.
Most runs after 11 innings in Test cricket:— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) July 20, 2022
968 – Everton Weekes
937 – Vinod Kambli
888 – Sunil Gavaskar
872 – Herbert Sutcliffe
870 – Frank Worrell
861 – Donald Bradman
743 – Neil Harvey
728 – George Headley
𝟳𝟮𝟬 – 𝗔𝗯𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗳𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲
705 – Cheteshwar Pujara pic.twitter.com/YWTK0h8L43
Apart from that he also batted for the most minutes in a successful fourth innings chase, which is 517.
Most minutes batted in a successful 4th innings chase:— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) July 20, 2022
𝟱𝟭𝟳 – 𝗔𝗯𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗳𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝘃𝘀. 𝗦𝗿𝗶 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮
460 – Aravinda de Silva vs. Zimbabwe
440 – Mohinder Amarnath vs. West Indies
428 – Younis Khan vs. Sri Lanka
425 – Justin Langer vs. Pakistan#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/hrbcRNXXCR