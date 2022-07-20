Ton-up Abdullah Shafique shatters multiple records

Rising opener Abdullah Shafique has shattered multiple records as Pakistan chased down a record 342-run target against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Against all odds, the Men in Green created history on Wednesday when Abdullah hit the winning runs on day five.

He remained unbeaten on 160, which is also his highest score in Test cricket.

During his marathon effort with the bat, he surpassed Pakistan legend Javed Miandad, who scored 654 runs in his first six Test matches.

Abdullah in the same number of the game has scored 720 runs at an astonishing average of 80.00.

Most runs after 11 innings in Test cricket:



968 – Everton Weekes

937 – Vinod Kambli

888 – Sunil Gavaskar

872 – Herbert Sutcliffe

870 – Frank Worrell

861 – Donald Bradman

743 – Neil Harvey

728 – George Headley

𝟳𝟮𝟬 – 𝗔𝗯𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗵 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗳𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲

705 – Cheteshwar Pujara pic.twitter.com/YWTK0h8L43 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) July 20, 2022

Apart from that he also batted for the most minutes in a successful fourth innings chase, which is 517.