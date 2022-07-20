PM Shehbaz, Ramiz Raja laud Pakistan for overcoming ‘statistical Everest’ in Galle

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has lauded the national side for defeating Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle.

Pakistan chased down a record 342-run target on the fifth and final day, with Abdullah Shafique playing an epic unbeaten knock of 160 runs.

Pakistan battled past the previous best chase in Galle of 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019 to register a memorable win.

“This team Pakistan had to overcome a statistical Everest to prove the world wrong at Galle and they did!! Great run chase. Congrats Babar Azam and Pakistan may have found the next batting superstar in Abdullah Shafique. So calm and organised and classy,” Raja tweeted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the Pakistan team on registering a memorable win. He praised the “tactical nous” and “brilliant batting” of Abdullah Shafique, while also hoping that Pakistan will continue to perform in the same manner in the future as well.

امید ہے کہ پاکستانی کرکٹ ٹیم کھیل کے اسی بہترین معیار کو برقرار رکھتے ہوئے مستقبل میں بھی شائقین کی امیدوں پر پورا اترے گی۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 20, 2022

The 22-year-old Shafique excelled with his second Test ton. He built crucial partnerships including a 101-run third-wicket stand with skipper Babar Azam, who made 55 after his 119 in the first innings on a tricky pitch to bat on.

Shafique finally combined with Mohammad Nawaz, 19 not out, to take the visitors home after a brief rain interruption halted their charge.

Shafique survived three dropped catches, on 70, 135 and 151, but played the anchor’s role to perfection as he surpassed his previous Test best of 136 not out.

Pakistan wrapped up victory by four wickets in the second session of the day to go one-nil up in the two-Test series.

The second Test, beginning on Sunday, will also be played at the same venue.