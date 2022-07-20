Shujaat tips the scales in Punjab, announces support for Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has tipped the scales in Punjab by announcing support for Pervaiz Elahi for the Punjab chief minister-slot.

His decision, announced on Wednesday, has almost dashed PML-N hopes of getting Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reelected as chief minister in the runoff election scheduled for Friday, July 22.

After PTI secured 15 of the 20 seats in the by-elections held on July 17, the PML-N and its allies were trying to persuade Shujaat to throw the support of 10 PML-Q MPAs behind Hamza Shahbaz. PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had held a meeting with Shujaat, who supports the PML-N-led federal government.

Although ten PML-Q lawmakers had supported Elahi in the past, there was thin hope that Shujaat being the party chief could ask them to vote in favor of Hamza, instead of Elahi, who has been nominated by the PTI as its candidate for the chief minister election.

However, Shujaat Hussain issued a statement on Wednesday, saying it was vital that the country leaves the cycle of vote count and focus on the issues faced by the common man. “The one who solves the problems of the poor will win the count,” he said.

Shujaat said that those who have won the mandate have the right to form the provincial government and this had been his declared position. “I have no need to explain myself again,” he said.

The PML-Q leader also said that instead of getting into a race to leave others behind, the elected representatives should serve the people.