Pakistan improve position in ICC Test championship

Pakistan have moved up to the third spot in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings following a record-breaking win against Sri Lanka.

Needing 120 on the final day of the Galle Test, Abdullah scored his career-best 160 not out to earn a memorable victory for Pakistan. The previous highest successful fourth-innings chase at the venue was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

With this victory Pakistan, who have a point percentage of 58.33, now moved up to the third spot, overtaking Sri Lanka.

This is Pakistan's fourth series in the cycle, where they played a total of eight games, won four, lost two and two matches were drawn.

South Africa lead the chart with 71.43 percent, while, Australia are in the second spot with 70.00 percent.