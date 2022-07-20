Nine mountaineers summit Broad Peak

Nine mountaineers have summitted Broad Peak on July 19 and 20, according to Alpine Club of Pakistan.

On July 19, the team of climbers included Italy’s Marco Camandona, Pietro Picco and Raffaele Barbolini and Austria’s Thomas Krapfl.

Meanwhile, on July 20, Nepal’s Gelje Sherpa and Dawa Nurbu Sherpa, United Kingdom’s Adriana Brownlee, Poland’s Dorota Lidia Samocko and Brazil’s Moses Fiamoncini climbed the peak.

All Broad Peak summiteers have already crossed camp three and are now descending to base camp.

Broad Peak is the world’s 12th highest peak. It is called Broad Peak because of its breadth at the top, which is two-kilometer wide.

“We reached the summit at 5.20 am local time,” Gelje told Everest Chronicle over the phone from the peak after summiting his 13th eight-thousander.

On the other hand, 22-year-old Adriana has set her sights on becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000. It must be noted that Broad Peak is her ninth eight-thousander.

The duo will now look to summit K2, which is the world’s second-highest peak. It is considered the ultimate mountaineering challenge due to extremely difficult topography and harsh weather.

“We will attempt to summit K2 within this first weather window. So, we will be heading to K2 immediately,” Gelje said.