Pakistan second on list of TikTok Community Guidelines violators

Popular short-form video platform TikTok has removed nearly 12.5 million videos from Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022.

The videos were taken down for Community Guidelines violations between January - March 2022.

According to the report, Pakistan had a removal rate of 96.5 per cent before any views and 97.3 per cent before 24 hours. Whereas, 98.5 per cent proactive removal rate was used by TikTok to remove 12,490,309 Pakistani videos.

With these figures, Pakistan ranks second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q1 2022, following the US which ranks first with 14,044,224 videos removed.

In this quarter, 102,305,516 videos were removed globally, which represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

The report also revealed that the total volume of ads removed for violating TikTok’s advertising policies and guidelines increased in the first quarter of 2022.