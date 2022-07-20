Govt puts low-cost housing finance scheme on hold ‘temporarily’

With the government facing a cash crunch amidst political and economic uncertainty and instability, it has decided to ‘temporarily’ put on hold a low-cost housing finance scheme.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the government said that it was putting its “Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar (MPMG)” scheme “on hold temporarily”.

Explaining the reasons for the decision, the government simply said “due to changed market conditions and for better targeting.”

However, the notice said that the Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan are “currently working on reshaping the scheme and it will be rolled out within a week.”

Meanwhile, the government assured that the investments, already made by the general public through the scheme, will remain protected.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail indicated in a tweet that the scheme was on hold and that they were working to reshape it.

“No one will lose their money. We will resolve the issues within the next week,” he had said.

The move comes as the government faces a severe cash crunch with the current account and fiscal deficits widening to crushing levels and the country’s foreign exchange reserves dwindling.

To address these issues, the State Bank of Pakistan had earlier this month increased the interest rate to an unprecedented 15%. This has had an impact on the program.

What is Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar scheme?

With Pakistan’s population growing fast and the government’s belief that the construction industry plays a key role in boosting economic activities, the government decided to add impetus to the sector by launching a markup subsidy scheme titled ’Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) markup subsidy scheme in October 2020.

Available in both conventional and Islamic modes, this scheme enables banks to provide financing for the construction and purchase of houses at very low financing rates for low to middle-income segments of the population.

It allows Pakistanis who are between 25-55 years of age to become first-time homeowners by availing of one-time financing under the scheme.

It allowed people to purchase constructed residential property (apartment, flat or house) or purchase of plots and construction or construction on a plot they own or expansion of property they own.

It provided financing for a minimum of five years and up to 20 years.

Moreover, it allowed a maximum of four co-applicants to club incomes from multiple sources to pay off the loan. There were no early payment charges either.

It allowed financing up to Rs10 million.

Naya Pakistan vs Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar

Naya Pakistan is a scheme to develop real estate projects including the construction of low-cost housing units in the country for first-time house owners.

The program further aims to address the 4 million houses backlog for low and lower-middle income segments of the population in urban and peri-urban areas. There is a dedicated financing scheme for Naya Pakistan projects called Apna Ghar.

The Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar scheme is a markup scheme for first-time homeowners to purchase houses. Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar scheme recipients can choose to finance projects built by the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) or by non-NPHDA developers.

Who is eligible for MPMG scheme?

Pakistanis who are over the age of 25 but are younger than 55 and have a valid CNIC or NICOP can apply.

They must also be first-time house owners, that is they should not have owned a house before.

An individual can avail subsidized house loan facility under this scheme only once.