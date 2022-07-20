Farah Gogi, family dodge NAB visit in assets beyond means case

Former first lady Bushra Bibi’s friend Farah Khan who is also known as Farah Gogi did not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday and instead submitted her reply through a lawyer.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s long-time friend Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi has asked NAB to provide access to the complete inquiry report of the case.

Farah Gogi, her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar and mother Bushra Khan were summoned by NAB Lahore today, but the three did not appear and instead submitted their reply to NAB through their legal counsel.

In their reply, the three suspects cited ‘short notice’ as an excuse for not being able to present themselves or the record in question before NAB.

Moreover, Gogi and her family, in the reply submitted to NAB, said the bureau issues summon notices on political grounds, and the notice sent to the respondents does not even include the details of the inquiry against them.

The reply further reads that the respondents will appear before NAB after a complete inquiry report is shared with them.