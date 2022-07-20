Dollar continues to fly high, rises to new record of Rs224.92

The greenback continued to pummel the Pakistani currency on Wednesday, with the rupees sliding another Rs2.93.

According to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday afternoon, the interbank currency market closed at a whopping Rs224.92.

Its value increased by as much as 1.30% or Rs2.93.

Earlier on Tuesday, the value of the dollar had climbed past the psychological barrier of Rs220, as the interbank closed at Rs221.99.

Data shows that the dollar has absorbed Rs12 in the interbank market within just two days.

Since the incumbent government took over on April 11, the rupee has lost around Rs42.1 in value. By comparison, during the three and a half years of the PTI government, the rupee had lost around Rs59.49 in value.

The State Bank of Pakistan has explained that the slide of the rupees against the dollar is aligned with global strengthening of the dollar against currencies of emerging markets across the globe.

SBP notes that the rupee has depreciated 18% against the greenback since December 21, which is primarily triggered by the US dollar surge of 12% over the past six months.

Meanwhile, economic experts blame the political uncertainty behind further economic degeneration.

The recent shock suffered by the coalition government in the Punjab by-elections, which has all but sealed the fate of the provincial government, political uncertainty in the country has heightened.

Experts throw weight behind political stability to ensure that the dollar ceases its run in the interbank and open market.