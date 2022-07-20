Covid updates: Seven more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan

At least seven more deaths consequent to coronavirus infection were reported from across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday.

Currently, as many as 174 patients are in critical care at the local hospitals compared to 163 a day earlier, though the positivity ratio dipped by 0.02%.

The current positivity ratio still boasts 2.78% pushing the need to adopt safety protocols to beat the infectious disease.

A total of 21,264 diagnostic tests for covid were conducted throughout the country during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 592 individuals tested positive for covid-19.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged people to undergo a diagnostic test if they have come into contact with someone who tested Covid positive.

A total of 30,452 have died of coronavirus all over the country since the outbreak was reported, thereby, maintaining safety protocols for public and personal health is the way to go.

District Health Offices across Pakistan are offering free vaccination doses as well as booster shots to citizens in designated spaces alongside public hospitals.

Covid-19 SOPs