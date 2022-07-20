Nine terrorists killed during manhunt for Lt Col Laiq, cousin

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Lango said that nine suspected terrorists were killed during the manhunt for slain Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza’s and his cousin’s abductors.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Lango said that the operation in Ziarat was started following the abduction of Col Laiq.

During the operation, nine terrorists were killed while four others were injured, the minister said.

Lango claimed that four-five suspects killed during the operation were on missing persons list.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday evening, Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin had travelled to Ziarat to visit Quaid-e-Azam’s residency there on July 12.

While returning to Quetta between the night of July 12-13, they were intercepted by a group of around a dozen terrorists near Warchoom in Ziarat.

ISPR said that once they received information about the abduction, a quick reaction force (QRF) of the army was immediately dispatched to chase the terrorists.

The QRF managed to trace the abducted officer and his kidnappers as the latter drove towards their hideouts in the general area of Mangi Dam.

A search and rescue team spotted a group of six to eight terrorists moving through a drain in the nearby mountains on the night of July 13 and 14.

The ISPR said that when the terrorists sensed that they could be encircled, they shot Lt Col Mirza and attempted to flee.

Later on July 16, Government of Balochistan’s Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah disclosed that the second tourist kidnapped along with martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig Mirza was also killed by terrorists.

She confirmed that the body of Umer Javed had been found by security forces. However, she did not divulge more details.

Security sources said Javed’s body was found in Ziarat’s Warchoom area, a few kilometers away from the site of the incident.