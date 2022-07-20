PP-7 recount, Reko Diq mine, Sindh markets closure, Galle Test

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Wednesday, July 20, 2022:

RO rejects PTI’s request for recount in PP-7

The returning officer (RO) has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea for recounting in PP-7 constituency of Rawalpindi.

The PTI had challenged the result with the RO of the related constituency as the final results were announced around 2am after hours of delay.

In this constituency, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad secured victory by obtaining 68,906 votes while PTI candidate Col (retd) Shabir Awan bagged 68,857 votes after delay in the results.

Sagheer defeated PTI’s candidate Awan with a narrow margin of 49 votes.

The RO in the order said that PTI’s candidate Shabir Awan could not provide substantial evidence of any irregularity throughout the polling process.

Abdullah holds key as Pakistan eye historic win

Ton-up Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan continue to strive as Pakistan near a historic win against Sri Lanka at Galle.

The visitors reached 222-3 at stumps, still needing 120 runs to take the lead in the two-match series at Galle, where the highest successful fourth-innings chase is 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Sri Lanka need seven wickets to get their second straight win at a venue where they beat Australia last week to end that two-match series level at 1-1.

Follow our live updates of the match [here][1]

Work on Reko Diq mine to finally start

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Tuesday announced that the feasibility process for the Reko Diq project will start from August 14 as he addressed a press conference with Canada-based Barrick Gold Corporation CEO Mark Bristow in Quetta.

He said Reko Diq is a project for the betterment of the people of Balochistan and Pakistan and added that nothing about the new agreement with the company has been kept secret.

CM Bizenjo said all political leaders and elected representatives of the province knew what was there in the agreement.

He said that as per the agreement, the Balochistan government will reap the dividends, royalties and other benefits of its 25% ownership without having to contribute financially to the construction and operation of the mine.

Sindh govt directs to close markets by 9pm

The Sindh Home Department on Tuesday notified new timings for markets and other commercial centers, directing markets to close at 9pm.

In the notification issued by Sindh Home Secretary Dr Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo on Tuesday, the decision to curb market activities was taken in light of decisions of the federal cabinet to conserve power and to prevent the adverse impacts of the anticipated energy crisis in the country due to incremental intensification of the shortfall between supply and demand of the electricity, the government had decided to curb all such activities which are a drain on power resources.

In case you missed it

Pakistan removed from US trafficking watch list

The United States has removed Pakistan from its human trafficking watch list, upgrading Islamabad to ‘Tier Two’ in their ‘Trafficking in Persons (TIP)’ Report 2022.

The move comes even as the United States noted that Pakistan did not fully meet minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking while it remains a source and a destination for trafficked individuals. Read the detailed report here