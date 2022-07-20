Pakistan removed from US trafficking watch list

The United States has removed Pakistan from its human trafficking watch list, upgrading Islamabad to ‘Tier Two’ in their ‘Trafficking in Persons (TIP)’ Report 2022.

The move comes even as the United States noted that Pakistan did not fully meet minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking while it remains a source and a destination for trafficked individuals.

This was detailed as the US State Department on Tuesday released its annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report for 2022. Pakistan had been removed from Tier Two and placed on the ‘Tier Two Watch List’ in 2020 after it failed to satisfy tough questions from the US State Department on demonstrating the country’s efforts to curb human trafficking for financial and sexual exploitation.

Pakistan remained on the watch list for 2021 as well until it was removed this year. Before 2020, Pakistan had remained on the Tier Two Watch List for three consecutive years from 2015.

“The government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period, considering the impact of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, if any, on its anti-trafficking capacity; therefore Pakistan was upgraded to Tier two,” the report read.

The report pointed to improved efforts on the investigations, prosecutions, and conviction front as the major contributors to Pakistan’s removal from the watch list.

TIP report further noted increased investigations and prosecutions under the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act (PTPA) 2018 as a contributing factor to its removal from the list.

Apart from improved action at the federal level, the report noted that provincial departments also enhanced their implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on victim identification and referral apart from training more stakeholders.

The government demonstrated its seriousness in curbing trafficking by allocating resources for the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and apart from amending the PTPA to remove provisions that allowed fines in lieu of imprisonment for sex trafficking crimes where women and children were the victims.

However, the report noted that Pakistan “did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas.”

Some of these areas include a partial amendment to the PTPA since the law continued to allow fines, instead of imprisonment, for sex trafficking crimes that involve male victims.

Moreover, the report said that efforts by local law enforcement to curb labor trafficking remained inadequate compared to the scale of the problem.

Just a few days before the report’s launch, two child helpers had been beaten to death in Lahore for stealing food from the refrigerator of their employer.

The report further noted that victim identification remained inadequate.

“For a third year, the government did not take adequate action against credible reports of official complicity in trafficking,” the report read, adding that there were also worrying reports of victims being re-victimized soon after rescue, and corruption continued to hinder anti-trafficking efforts.

Bonded labor, especially at brick kilns and on farms continued with impunity.