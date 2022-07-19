Work on Reko Diq copper-gold mine to finally start in August

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Tuesday announced that the feasibility process for the Reko Diq project will start from August 14 as he addressed a press conference with Canada-based Barrick Gold Corporation CEO Mark Bristow in Quetta.

He said Reko Diq is a project for the betterment of the people of Balochistan and Pakistan and added that nothing about the new agreement with the company has been kept secret.

CM Bizenjo said all political leaders and elected representatives of the province knew what was there in the agreement.

He said that as per the agreement, the Balochistan government will reap the dividends, royalties and other benefits of its 25% ownership without having to contribute financially to the construction and operation of the mine.

The chief minister said Balochistan government and people were ready to protect Reko Diq project and added that tensions and rebellion in the province had other causes.

He assured that the investor would not face any problem. Bizenjo said that the federal government will invest Rs200 billion in the project on behalf of the provincial government.

He said that the investing company will provide vocational training and jobs to the locals while it will also provide necessities to the people of the area.

On the occasion, Barrick Gold Corporation CEO Mark Bristow said that they faced difficulties initially, but talks were the solution to every problem.

CEO said that all stakeholders have something in the new agreement which was better than the one signed in 2012.

He said that the Reko Diq project is an example for those who chose fight over talks.

He said that after legislation by the Parliament and endorsement from the Supreme Court, the feasibility process will start as all parties have concurred with the basic structure of the agreement.