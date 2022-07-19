Fafen praises by-election conduct, calls for probe into PTI allegations

The Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen) has praised the conduct of the by-election in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies, noting that there were improvements in polling and result management, though the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not assert an affective control over election day canvassing.

The non-profit NGO, which said it monitored the most consequential byelections in Pakistan by deploying 203 election-day observers, has also called for a parliamentary probe into PTI allegations of partisanism against the ECP and other government institutions.

“Considering the gravity of these allegations, an independent probe through a specially formed parliamentary committee comprising representatives of all parties may be instituted to ascertain their veracity or otherwise. In addition to contributing to the ongoing electoral reform process, a conclusive probe will strengthen the integrity of future elections,” Fafen said in its reports released on Tuesday.

Fafen termed it as one of the “most hotly contested elections in recent times.”

About the electoral process, Fafen said “the election day remained largely orderly and well-managed, though reports of isolated incidents of brawls and fights, some of them overplayed by media, particularly the social media, tainted the perception of quality of electoral exercise that, however, culminated with a rare acceptance of defeat by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), a gesture that can set the stage for a thriving democracy in the country.”

Fafen report touched on a number of issues observed before and on the polling days including polarization and an election campaign that became ‘increasingly acrimonious’.

While the PTI focused on allegations of corruption and targeted the ECP, the “representatives of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) declared that voting for PML-N was akin to committing a grievous sin (“haram, najaiz gunah”),” Fafen said.

Fafen also noted that in most constituencies the election was a “two-party contest” except in two of the constituencies, PP-83 KhushabII and PP-228 Lodhran-V where PTI fought against independent candidates.

The report also welcomed the fact that “notwithstanding the charged and acrimonious campaign and election day proceedings, all major parties, in particular, the ruling PML-N and PPP accepted the results publicly – a significant development that bodes well for public and stakeholders’ trust in the electoral system of the country.”