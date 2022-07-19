Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 19 July 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 19 July 2022 Jul 19, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 19 July 2022 Recommended By-elections: Who will be Punjab’s next chief minister? Fafen praises by-election conduct, calls for probe into PTI allegations Tourist protection squad to be deployed in Murree this winter season Most Popular Arabian Sea storm just 160km south of Karachi By-elections: PTI gains landslide victory in Punjab Punjab By-elections 2022: Battle for Pakistan’s biggest political crown