Tourist protection squad to be deployed in Murree this winter season

In the wake of recurrent brawl incidents with visitors in Murree over the last few years and blizzard tragedy resulting in deaths of around two dozen tourists, the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has constituted a special force.

The unit – comprising young men and women – will not just guide and help the tourists but also protect them to prevent any untoward incident like Murree blizzard tragedy.

The squad will initially have 106 members who will assume duties on August 13 with deployment in Hill Station Murree.

They will operate round the clock in shifts to ensure maximum service to the tourists.

The administration said the squad will be expanded, and its members will be deployed on different tourist spots across Punjab.

Punjab Rescue 1122 Director General (DG), while addressing the squad members, said that it was their duty to serve the guests visiting Pakistan while recalling that serving people in difficult times was part of their oath.

He said that training to deal with emergency situations would help in prevention of untoward incident in bad or extreme weather condition.