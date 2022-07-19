New route of Peoples Bus Service for Karachi announced

The Sindh government on Tuesday announced a new route of its recently-launched bus service. The new route will service passengers between Malir Cantonment and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the new route. He added that the route will be operational from Wednesday, July 20.

The new route will take passengers from Check Post 5 in Malir Cantonment, travel to Check Post 6, then turn on to Jinnah Avenue and continue till Malir Halt. From there, it will turn towards Quaidabad via Shara-e-Faisal and continue on N-5 until Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

This is the third route launched for the bus service thus far. Previously, the government had launched routes from Model Colony to Mereweather Tower.

The other route launched would ferry passengers between North Karachi and Indus Hospital.