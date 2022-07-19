Foreign Office rebuts PTI claim on Washington cypher

The Foreign Office has rebutted the recent PTI claim that a diplomatic communication in the form of a cypher and received from the Washington embassy of Pakistan was kept away from then-Prime Minister Imran Khan and then-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The FO spokesperson responded to media questions on Thursday — over four months after the cypher was received in March.

The spokesperson termed as “entirely baseless the claim that the Cypher Communication received from the Embassy in Washington was ‘hidden’ from the Foreign Minister or Prime Minister.”

“Such a question simply does not arise. The Foreign Office operates on professional basis and it would be detrimental to cast aspersions on its working,” the spokesperson said.

The media questions were based on PTI claims that authorities allegedly hid the cypher from the then government until it learnt from Washington about its existence.

Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shehbaz Gill had made the claim at a press conference on July 4.

The PTI has repeatedly claimed that the cypher is evidence of the US interference for a regime change in Pakistan — a claim the National Security Commitee rejects.