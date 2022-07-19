Energy Crisis: Sindh govt directs to close markets by 9pm

The Sindh Home Department on Tuesday notified new timings for markets and other commercial centers, directing markets to close at 9pm.

In the notification issued by Sindh Home Secretary Dr Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo on Tuesday, the decision to curb market activities was taken in light of decisions of the federal cabinet to conserve power and to prevent the adverse impacts of the anticipated energy crisis in the country due to incremental intensification of the shortfall between supply and demand of the electricity, the government had decided to curb all such activities which are a drain on power resources.

In light of this, and per powers under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Section 14(3) and Section 16 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010, the government directed all markets, bazaars, shops (wholesale or retail), super and departmental stores and shopping malls to close by 9 pm.

The markets were also directed to remain completely closed for one day of the week (either Friday or Sunday).

Moreover, all marriage halls, banquets and marriage functions were directed to close by 10:30 pm.

All hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, clubs, gyms, cinemas, theatres, circuses and other places of amusement and entertainment were directed to close by 11:30 pm.

Further, all billboards and advertisement hoardings etc which are illuminated through electric connections were also directed to be turned off by 9 pm.

The exception to this direction were medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, medical clinics, laboratories, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries, milk shops, all information technology companies dealing with software development, virtual or interactive voice-call customer support centres, call centres, postal and courier services, all factories, Pakistan Security Printing Corporation, National Security Printing Company, commercial ambulance service areas, tyre repair shops, bus stands, sabzi mandi, service areas on motorways, roadside shops on highways situated away from populated areas, all food takeaway, food deliveries, online food deliveries to the extent of cooking/packing places only and all warehouses for loading/unloading goods.

The notice further said that there shall be no specific closing hours for “Saturdays” for all types of establishments.

The new timings, the notice said, will remain in effect for a month until August 16, 2022.