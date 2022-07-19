Shoaib Akhtar makes big prediction about Babar Azam

World’s fastest bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made a big prediction about Pakistan skipper and star batter Babar Azam.

The legendary pacer believes that Azam will become the greatest player in the world in the future.

“Babar Azam is one of the greatest finds, who is on the path to become a great player,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

“The speed at which he is going, I’m sure that in times to come he will be the greatest player in the history of cricket,” he added.

The Lahore-born has been in red-hot form in international cricket in the recent past, which is highlighted by his rankings in all formats. Azam is currently ranked fourth in Test batters’ rankings, meanwhile he is on top of the charts in ODI and T20Is.

However, Akhtar was disappointed that Azam was dismissed before scoring a century in the second innings of the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Galle.

“It’s unfortunate that Babar got out in the second innings because I was hoping that he would score a century,” he said.

He also lauded Azam’s support tweet for the out-of-form Indian batter Virat Kohli.

“An indication of a great player is also that he is great human being. The way he back Virat Kohli was great to see. There should always be mutual respect,” he said.

On July 14, Azam had tweeted a picture of the two sporting rivals captioned “This too shall pass. Stay Strong”, which went viral as fans praised the Pakistan batter for backing the former India captain.

Replying to Azam’s tweet, Kohli said “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best”.