Manchester City not interested in signing PSG star

Manchester City are not interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain’s star winger Neymar, according to French daily Le Parisien.

The report stated that Neymar was offered to the Premier League champions by PSG, however the former rejected the proposal.

Few weeks back, Neymar had stated that he would like to stay at French champions PSG despite rarely justifying his world record fee of 222 million euros and amid rumours the club would like him to leave.

The 30-year-old Brazilian signed an extension to his contract last year taking him up to 2025.

However, another disappointing season blighted by injury has placed question marks over his future at the Qatari-owned club.

With PSG having persuaded star forward Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract and snub Real Madrid, they are set to build a side round the French World Cup winner in the hope it finally delivers an elusive Champions League title.

Since joining PSG, from FC Barcelona, in 2017, Neymar has scored 100 goals in 144 appearances, across all competitions, while also notching up 60 assists.

On Sunday, PSG’s star-studded squad landed in Japan for a three-game tour against local teams, with new manager Christophe Galtier hoping to make a strong start with the French giants.

PSG, featuring attacking trio Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, will take on J-League sides Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka during their 10-day stay in Japan.

The French champions will then head to Israel to face Cup-winners Nantes in the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv on August 31.