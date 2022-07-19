PSX haemorrhages nearly 1,000 points

Growing political and economic uncertainty in the country caused the market to suffer a late crash on Tuesday, with the index closing at 978.04 points down.

The KSE-100 index opened Tuesday at 41,367.11 on Tuesday morning and the index saw muted activity with index advancing from around 184.42 points to a high of 41,551.53 points.

After around 10:30 am, when news of downgraded ratings from two of the world’s biggest credit rating agencies - Moody’s (BBB-) and Fitch (B-), started pouring in, the index started to go into a decline.

By noon, the index was down around 209.67 points to 41,157.44 points.

But in the next hour, the index had dropped 373.65 points to the level of 40,788.02 points.

From there until 3:08 pm, the index lost only 81.63 points to climb down to the level of 40,708.85 points. Thereafter, the graph showed a near sheer drop of 492.47 points to a level of 40,216.38 points

Before the end of the day, however, the index made a slight recovery to close at 40,389.07 points. But by then, it had cumulatively lost around 1,150.73 points.

Tuesday, however, higher overall market participation of 193.73 million shares. This was up from Monday when 151.23 million shares were traded.

The highest volume of shares traded was that of K-Electric Limited (KEL) with 19.36 million shares exchanged.

It was followed by Worldcall Telecom (WTL) with 17.68 million shares and Cynergyico PK Limited (CNERGY) with 9.97 million shares.

The sectors which contributed most to driving the index lower were the banking sector, which was down 236.12 points. It was followed by the oil and gas exploration sector which was down by 139.97 points. The fertilizer sector was down 131.05 points.

Company-wise, Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL 60.73 points), Engro Corporation Limited (ENGRO 58.11 points), and Hub Power Company Limited (HUBC 56.44 points) were the top negative contributors.

The top decliners included defaulter Dewan Sugar Mills Limited (DWSM) which lost 18.37% of its value, as its share prices fell by 45 paisas to Rs2.

It was followed by Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited (TSMF), which saw it lose 18.23% of its value. Its share price was down 93 paisas to Rs4.17.

First Tri-Star Modaraba (FTSM) share value was down 15.84% or 99 paisas from its Rs5.26 share value.