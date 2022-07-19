Abdullah Shafique wants to guide Pakistan to victory after ‘special’ hundred

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique is ecstatic after scoring a hundred in the ongoing Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

The right-hander, who scored the second hundred of his career, wants to help Pakistan get over the line on the fifth day.

Pakistan need another 120 runs, with seven wickets in hand, while chasing a record 342-run target on the final day of the match.

“This [hundred] is a special one for me,” said Shafique after the end of play on day four. “Hopefully, I can help Pakistan win the match tomorrow.”

Shafique also admitted that playing on the spinning Galle track is a challenging task.

“Fourth innings in Galle is not easy to bat. You have to take on the challenge and play spin quite well,” he said.

He also revealed Pakistan’s plan to nullify the threat posed by Sri Lanka’s in-form spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

“We had planned to go after Jayasuriya [in the second innings] because he bowled really well in the first innings,” he said. “I was able to create some scoring options of him while also focusing on rotating the strike.”

He also shed light on the crucial 101-run third wicket partnership, in the second innings, with skipper Babar Azam.

“Captain Babar Azam is a wonderful batter and one of the best in the world. He has ability to change the game. Babar Azam keeps on guiding me and it helps me learn about cricket while playing alongside him,” he concluded.