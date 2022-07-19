Two Muzaffargarh teens commit suicide after parents rejected their marriage plans

Two teenagers in Muzaffargarh city of Punjab ended their lives after getting disheartened by the harsh reaction of the parents when they showed their intent to get married.

The police say the pair who committed suicide by consuming pesticides were identified as Bilal, aged 14, and Laraib aged 13 years old.

The police said the suicide incident occurred on July 17.

After remaining under treatment, Bilal – a resident of Mamla Chowk - died on Monday while Laraib – who lived in the Sheikhpura neighborhood - died on Tuesday (today).

According to the police, both teenagers were brought to the Muzaffargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) when their condition deteriorated after they consumed pesticides.

The police officials said both teenagers confessed to consuming the toxic substance when they were under treatment at the hospital as they fought for their lives.

The boy and the girl were disheartened by the harsh reaction of their families and decided to swallow pesticide pills to end their lives.

Bilal told the police in his statement that he and Laraib wanted to get married but their families refused. Hence, he bought pesticides from the market and they both consumed them.

Laraib said in her statement that Bilal made her consume pills first and then had them himself.

In light of the statements of both suspects, the police have registered a case against the deceased teenage boy at the Civil Lines police station and started an investigation.