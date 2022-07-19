Dua ‘secured’ at Darul Amaan as police hunt for Zaheer

The teenage girl Dua Zehra - who had gone missing from her home in April and was later discovered in Punjab after having allegedly eloped – approached the Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

In her application, Dua Zehra claimed that she fears for her life as she is getting death threats.

She requested the court to send her to a shelter home.

The accepted her request and ordered the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

‘Dua secured at Darul Aman’

Salman Sufi – head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Committee – said that the Punjab government has secured Dua Zehra at Darul Aman under strict security and protection after a court order.

“Sindh Government has been requested to dispatch a child protection bureau team to take her to her parents,” he said adding that the authorities are tracing Zaheer to arrest him.

Last week, Jibran Nasir - the lawyer representing Dua Zehra’s parents - urged the Sindh High Court to take the case seriously and order the arrest of Zaheer on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Saturday alongside Dua’s parents, Nasir claimed that Zaheer’s family was also involved in the incident.

He went on to say “Lies do not have feet”, adding that a request has been submitted with Punjab’s child bureau office to recover Dua at the earliest.

“The minor girl was sexually assaulted,” the lawyer said, urging authorities to include this section in the first information report.

He informed the reporter that the clergyman who solemnized Dua and Zaheer’s marriage was also apprehended from Karachi.