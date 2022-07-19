Pakistan’s Irfan Mehsood registers 53rd Guiness World Record

The Guiness World Records has accepted that the most jump squats, carrying a 60 lb pack in one minute, is 54 and was achieved by Pakistan’s Irfan Mehsood in Dera Ismail Khan on March 25, 2022.

Mehsood, who hails from South Waziristan, is the first person to break this record. This was his 53rd Guiness World Record, which is a remarkable achievement.

Irfan is a serial record breaker specialising in weighted exercises. He has previously achieved titles such as the most jumping jacks in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack (male) and the most two finger push-ups (two arms) in one minute carrying a 40 lb pack.

Mehsood has so far broken records of athletes from nine countries, which includes India, United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Iraq, Egypt, Italy, Spain and Philippines.

He trains for four to five hours daily before attempting to break a record.

“My aim through breaking records is to promote my country while also advocating a healthy lifestyle and staying active,” Mehsood was quoted as saying by Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).