Moody’s changes Pakistan’s credit rating to B3 negative

International credit rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday changed Pakistan’s credit rating to B3 negative even as it welcomed the staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as ‘positive’.

In a report on Tuesday, Moody’s said that the deal, which will see Pakistan receive $1.2 billion, will help ease pressures on the country’s dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The credit rating agency warned that soaring global inflation could result in social and political risks in the country.

It also said that the provision of subsidy on power and fuel, and refusal to collect petroleum levy caused difficulties for the national economy.

The agency said that Pakistan can now expect to receive funds from other countries as well such as Saudi Arabia and China.

For the next fiscal year, the agency said Pakistan’s staggering current account deficit could come down to a more manageable three to four percent of GDP.

Following Moody’s ratings, Fitch also changed its outlook for Pakistan to negative and its long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to ‘B-’.

The immediate impact of the ratings in the market was a crash in the stocks and the currency market.