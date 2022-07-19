ECB security delegation arrives in Karachi ahead of England tour

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)‘s security delegation has arrived in Karachi ahead of their men’s cricket team’s tour.

The security team, led by Reg Dickason, visited the National Stadium in Karachi in order to monitor the arrangements for the series.

They will also be briefed by the PCB security officials and stadium’s administration during the visit.

The delegation also went through the route from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the stadium.

After completing tour of Karachi, the security team will also repeat the same process in the Lahore and Multan.

It must be noted that the England cricket team is set to tour Pakistan for seven T20Is and three Tests this year. The schedule for the matches will be finalised after the security team has filed its report.