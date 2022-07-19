Elahi moves SC against PML-N leaders over fears of defections, abductions

Pakistan Muslim League-Q Leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi has moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against PML-N leaders, Rana Sanaullah, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, and Marriyum Aurangzeb, over fears of PTI and PML-Q MPAs either defecting from their parties in favor of Hamza Shehbaz or going missing on the day of Punjab chief minister election.

Elahi, who is also a candidate for the Punjab chief minister slot, has invoked the original contempt of court jurisdiction of the SC under Article 204, referring to earlier apex court order passed on July 1.

The top court at the beginning of this month had largely upheld a Lahore High Court verdict for holding a runoff election in Punjab Assembly for the chief minister slot and ordered that the election be held on July 22 in a peaceful and impartial manner.

Elahi, in his petition, has referred to statements issued by PML-N leaders after the July 17 by-election, especially a press conference held on Monday by Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Elahi claims that Hamza Sharif “in the reckless and unconstitutional and unlawful manner threatened to remove members belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and its allies.”

The PML-Q leader also cited a statement by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanullah, who — speaking at a TV show — had hinted at “five to seven” PTI MPAs being “swayed”.

Elahi says Sanaullah’s statement “abuses, interferes with and obstructs the process of the Court as the same is to be considered as an obstruction to the implementation of the Court’s order.”

‘Institutions used against us’

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference with PTI’s Mehmodur Rashid, Elahi claimed that Rana Sanaullah was using institutions against the PTI and PML-Q.

He claimed that Shehbaz Sharif had formed a cell to trace the location of PTI and PML-Q MPAs.

Elahi also said that the authorities had picked up an overseas Pakistani and tried to force him to issue a statement against the Punjab Assembly speaker.

On the occasion, Rashid endorsed Elahi has PTI candidate for the chief minister’s slot.