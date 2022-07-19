Watch: Bodybuilders Shahzad, Umar open up about their Asian Championship triumph

Pakistani bodybuilders Shahzad Qurashi and Umar Shahzad, who won gold and silver medals respectively at the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship 2022, opened up about their triumph.

Shehzad won gold in the Master Class 80kg plus category, where Uzbekistan’s Umar Omar Zakopol claimed the second position, while India’s Naresh Nagdev came third.

Meanwhile, Umar Shahzad won the silver medal in the junior bodybuilding 70kg plus category. India’s Suresh Bala Kumar claimed the top spot with gold in the category.

The duo aims to won more titles in the future for Pakistan. Here is what they said in an exclusive interview: