Brace for another storm: Merciless monsoon to continue on weekend

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued an alert for another, strong monsoon system entering the upper and central parts of the country from Wednesday, July 20.

As per the notification, the weather system will most likely penetrate other parts of the country by the very next day of formation (July 21).

The fresh low pressure created by the monsoon will likely result in:

• More rain, strong winds and thundershowers (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in mountainous, hilly and plain areas of the country including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat between July 20-26 with occasional gaps.

• More rain, strong winds, thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Vehari, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from July 21 to 26.

• More rain-wind/thundershowers (with few heavy falls) are expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Sibbi between July 22-26.

• More rain-wind/thundershowers in all districts of Sindh from July 24 to 26.

Anticipated impact

The met department warned that urban flooding is likely in densely populated areas of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20 to 23.

In Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana and Sukkur from July 24 to 26.

Flash flooding is also expected in Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir from July 20 to 23.

Flooding is also expected in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan and Dera Ghazi Khan from July 22 to 25.

Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

NDMA issues advisory

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has instructed the relevant departments to restrict vehicle movement across nullahs prone to flash floods, low-lying areas and close to water channels. Power distributors and relevant local administration and departments have been directed to ensure necessary arrangements are undertaken to avoid electrocution incidents and timely restoration of power supply, the authority directed.

In case of emergency, the authority warned, the concerned departments will need to evacuate the at-risk population from flood-prone areas as per defined Evacuation Plans.

Moreover, it directed the local administration to ensure the timely availability of shelter, food and medicines for evacuees and other affectees.

NDMA has also advised the relevant departments to ensure the necessary equipment is moved into place in advance, along with the availability of petroleum products at identified locations to power backup generators and water pumps in case of urban flooding.

In its advisory, NDMA has called on the relevant authorities and departments to conduct mass awareness campaigns regarding evacuation plans for at-risk communities, risk and the consequent danger of submerging vehicles in flooded low-lying areas and the risk of electrocution during monsoon.

Travelers beware

• Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

• Farmers are advised to manage field watering according to the forecast.

• Citizens are asked to stay indoors and stockpile daily essentials for the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the government has put all concerned authorities on alert to deal with the possible impact of the new weather system entering the already battered country.

Old weather system

The depression built over the western part of the Arabian Sea has moved towards the coast of Oman. As a result, dry weather is prevailing over most parts of Sindh. There are some isolated, light showers in Dadu and Kambar Shahdadkot districts today and a few more are predicted over the next 3-4 days.

The Met Office has also predicted drizzle or light rain for the coastal areas of Sindh during this period.

Karachi rainfall

Over the past 24 hours, Karachi received scant rain.

Save morning showers in some parts of the city, including Shara-e-Faisal, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and North Karachi, the weather remained largely warm and dry in the city on Tuesday.

According to the met office, the weather forecast for Karachi over the next few days is as follows: