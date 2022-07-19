Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Global

Danish lab to supply 1.5 million monkeypox doses in Europe

WHO has called for "intense" efforts to fight the disease as cases rise
AFP Jul 19, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>A man waits in line to receive the Monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 202 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP</p>

A man waits in line to receive the Monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 202 in New York City. PHOTO: AFP

Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the lone laboratory manufacturing a licensed vaccine against monkeypox, said Tuesday an “undisclosed European country” had ordered 1.5 million doses.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for “intense” efforts to fight the disease as cases rise, especially in western Europe.

Bavarian Nordic said deliveries to the undisclosed country would start this year under the contract but the majority of the doses will be delivered during 2023.

Last week, the drugmaker announced it had received an order for an additional 2.5 million doses to the United States.

The vaccine is marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe.

In June, a WHO emergency committee of experts decided that monkeypox had not met the threshold to constitute a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern – the highest alarm the WHO can sound.

But last week, the UN health body said it would reconvene the committee on July 21.

Experts have detected a surge since early May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

Monkeypox, a viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980.

Moneypox

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div