PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce ‘PTI foreign funding case’ verdict

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged on Tuesday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the verdict of the prohibited funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

“I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on PTI foreign funding case,” PM Shehbaz tweeted.

“For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” the prime minister said.

Replying to PM Shehbaz’s tweet, PTI leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail said that the PTI is the only party that collects funds from the public and get its accounts audited.

“Shehbaz himself is nominated in NAB cases and has money laundering cases registered against him,” he said, adding that the nation has not forgotten about peon Manzoor [Maqsood].

Prohibited funding case

After years of proceedings, the commission finally reserved on June 21 the verdict in the prohibited funding case against the PTI.

In the last hearing, a financial expert briefed the ECP bench on behalf of the petitioner Akbar S Babar - PTI’s founding member.

According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Zulqarnain Iqbal, the petitioner Babar said that the scrutiny of PTI’s bank accounts would have continued for another four years if the ECP had not shown its interest. He said that it was a defining moment to make the political parties accountable.

He also thanked the electoral body for allowing him to examine all records and claimed that he had no personal enmity behind filing the case.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja remarked that democracy is the most substantial thing for the country and stressed the need for consolidating it and restoring the confidence of the voter in the system.

CEC said that it was a matter of national interest and cases against other political parties would also be filed soon, adding that the ECP would ensure that no political party faces discrimination.