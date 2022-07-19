Unstoppable Babar Azam closes in on breaking another record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is closing in on breaking another record during the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka.

The prolific right-hander currently has nine hundreds as captain of Pakistan side across all formats, which puts him level with legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq. Azam will break the record if he scores another century in the series.

What makes Azam’s feat more impressive is the fact that he has scored nine centuries in just 70 innings, meanwhile Inzamam took 131 innings.

Most centuries for Pakistan captain across formats:

9 - Babar Azam (70 inns)

9 - Inzamam-ul-Haq (131 inns)

8 - Misbah-ul-Haq (189 inns)

6 - Imran Khan (186 inns)

5 - Azhar Ali (46 inns)

5 - Javed Miandad (110 inns)

It must be noted that, in the first innings of the ongoing Galle Test, Azam also became the fastest Pakistan batter to score 10,000 international runs by taking just 228 innings. The record was previously held by legendary batter Javed Miandad, who took 248 innings.

The Lahore-born has been in red-hot form in international cricket in the recent past, which is highlighted by his rankings in all formats. Azam is currently ranked fourth in Test batters’ rankings, meanwhile he is on top of the charts in ODI and T20Is.