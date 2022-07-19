Karachi LG Elections: How many people are eligible to vote in each district?

With the political scene heating up across the country, Karachi is all set to choose its representatives in the upcoming local government elections on July 24.

Nearly 8.5 million (8,437,520) voters including both males and females will exercise their right to vote in the seven districts of the city, namely, Malir, Korangi, East, South, West, Central and Kemari.

Each district has its unique political diversity and has a varying number of voters with the central district having as many as over two million.

District Malir

There are 425,687 male voters and 317,518 female voters in Karachi’s Malir district, bringing the total to 743,205.

The total number of Union Councils (UCs) in Malir is 30. In these UCs, as many as 1,041 candidates of different political parties are contesting local bodies elections.

The total number of polling stations in Malir is 509, of which 104 have been declared highly sensitive by authorities.

District Korangi

In Korangi district the number of registered male voters is 780,674 and female voters 634,417. Thereby the total number of people eligible to vote in the district stands at 1,414,091.

The total number of UCs in the district is 37 out of which one candidate has won the election unopposed. The number of candidates contesting for 184 seats of Korangi is 10,413.

The total number of polling stations in the district is 766, out of which 296 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive.

District East

The number of male voters in this district is 781,244 while that of female voters is 672,815. With this, the total number of registered voters is 1,454,059.

Moreover, the number of union councils in district East is 43, for which 1,584 candidates are contesting the polls.

The number of polling stations available in the district is 799, out of which 156 stations have been declared highly sensitive.

District South

In district South, the number of male voters stands at 549,911 and female voters at 445,143, bringing the total to 995,054.

Meanwhile, the total number of UCs in the district is 26 for which 1,398 candidates will contest the local government polls.

As many as 480 polling stations will see voters cast their votes on July 24 in the district. The authorities have marked at least 202 polling stations as highly sensitive.

District West

In district West of Karachi, a total of 529,411 male voters and 379,776 female voters are registered, taking the total number of voters to 909,187.

The total number of UCs in this district is 33 for which 1,149 nominees are contesting polls.

A total of 641 polling stations have been set up for the upcoming local body polls in the district, of which 111 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive.

District Central

The number of registered male voters in District Central of Karachi is 1,122,277 while the number of female voters is 953,796.

Therefore, the total number of voters in the district is slightly over 2 million (2,076,073).

The district is home to 45 UCs for which 1,785 candidates are contesting polls.

The district has set up 1,266 polling stations in total, of which 360 have been deemed as highly sensitive.

District Keamari

In Keamari district, the number of male voters stands at 495,289 and female voters at 349,562. The total number of registered voters in the district is 844,851.

Keamari has a total of 32 UCs for which 1,260 contestants are in for an election run.

The total number of polling stations in the district is 556 of which 273 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive.