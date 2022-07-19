PTI presses for reconstitution of ECP, offers returning to Parliament

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has offered that PTI was ready to hold talks with the government and even its MNAs could return to Parliament if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a date for fresh general elections.

At the same time, he has also demanded the reconstitution of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), warning the chief election commissioner to leave or face ‘action’ from the PTI.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday — a day after PTI claimed a landslide victory in Punjab bypolls — Fawad Chaudhry also claimed that the ruling PML-N offered bribes to at least two PTI MPAs in Punjab to vote in favor of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in the runoff election scheduled for July 22 but that both MPAs turned down the offer.

He said the PTI will form its government in Punjab on July 22 and on July 23 it could bar Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah from entering Punjab while the same could be done for PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar.

Referring to Punjab byelections and Imran Khan’s claims about Mr X and Mr Y — a veiled reference to powerful officials — Fawad said that Mr X and Mr Y had now become Mr Z as they had become irrelevant.

He said gone were the days when few people could make key decisions behind closed doors.

Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI has allowed a few days for the federal government to decide on when it wants to go to fresh elections and when it wants to complete electoral reforms.

Calling for the reconstitution of the ECP, the PTI leader said that the chief election commissioner has only a few days left. “He must decide whether he wants to leave on his own or will face some action that will eventually force him out,” said Fawad.

The former information minister said that political parties must be allowed to reconstitute the ECP.

He said the PTI was not demanding an ECP of its choice but seeking an ECP that enjoyed the confidence of all the political forces.

“We demand that Shehbaz Sharif announce a date for fresh elections. After that we could hold talks inside the Parliament or outside,” said Fawad.

The majority of PTI MNAs had submitted their resignations en masse to protest the ouster of Imran Khan in a vote of no-confidence, but the resignations have not yet been verified by the speaker.

Fawad Chaudhry also claimed that the Shehbaz Sharif government was on the ‘ventilator’ and could not survive if the PTI requested President Alvi that Shehbaz Sharif is required to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.